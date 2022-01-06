Westchester Hall of Fame: Saluting Our ‘Senior Class’

More than 40 senior citizens age 60 and older were honored in December 2021 by Westchester County at the 39th Annual Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Awards.. For the second consecutive year, the event was livestreamed on the website of Westchester Public Private Partnership for Aging Services.

The Class of 2021 includes 18 nominees over the age of 80, and four over the age of 90, with the oldest age 93.

The 44 men and women were recognized for “their dedication and commitment to our communities,” said County Executive George Latimer, and “for their time, energy and promise to enhancing the quality of life of those around them.”

Westchester Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) Commissioner Mae Carpenter said “The honorees show that age is never a deterrent to being a vital member of our society. In fact, it’s an advantage because of the life experiences they bring with them. Their generous contributions have helped to make Westchester County one of the most senior-friendly places in the world.”

The Senior Hall of Fame began as part the 300th Anniversary of Westchester County’s founding. Its purpose was to showcase how seniors have contributed to building the County. Almost 1250 seniors have been inducted since.

The Senior Citizens Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS); the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation; Westchester County Livable Communities and the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services.

To be nominated, seniors must have made significant and enduring contributions to enhance Westchester’s quality of life through their professional work, volunteer achievements or both. Nominations are made by members of the community, and the honorees are selected by a panel of judges.

Featured here are the 2021 honorees who reside in the communities served by River Journal North.

All information presented here was provided by the Department of Senior Programs and Services, sourced from the application forms completed by the persons who nominated the candidates. In some cases, the honorees’ achievments have been edited for space.

The induction ceremony can be viewed at westchesterpartnership.org.

Dr. Heena Rajdeo, MD, FRCS, FACS

Croton-on-Hudson

Current: Retired

Previous: Attending Surgeon – Westchester Medical Center (WMC)

Life Member – Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester (IACAW)

Member – Croton Caring Committee

Dr Rajdeo is a compassionate advisor to the Indian community for more than 40 years, and is a great resource of all things medical and social for Indian immigrants who settle in Westchester County. She is always ready to provide social support for the needy Seniors in Westchester or in India.

As an Attending Surgeon, she helped the local community navigate the modern-day complex healthcare system.

She has been a champion for helping economically and socially disadvantaged patients, including many seniors in the Westchester Indian American community.

Recognized by Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester for Community Service.

Citation from Medical Society of the State of New York for 50 Years of service

Lindsay Audin

Croton-On-Hudson

Current: President of Energywiz, Inc.

Previous: Energy Manager for Columbia University

Highly experienced in providing guidance on how to run sustainable facilities and communities. Under his aegis as chair since 2015 of the Croton-on-Hudson Sustainability Committee , the Village was certified as a Silver Climate Smart Community (CSC) . To achieve silver-level certification, a community must earn 300 points through various climate actions.

In 2021, his efforts secured $110,000 in State grants for projects that will cut the Village’s operating costs and carbon footprint at no cost to Village taxpayers. Lindsay has effectively limited the climate impact on the Village.

His work to create a better environment and cut energy costs has benefited the quality of living for local seniors.

He is semi-retired, serving a handful of other consultants and large industrial firms. He is married to Sondra (Sunny) Armer , and has a stepdaughter, Samantha . His cat Andi is a 10-year-old Ragdoll, a special breed of cat.

Special Recognition

Jim Dolan

Verplanck

Present: Retired, serves as NYPD volunteer Chaplain

Previous: NYPD Officer

Volunteer: NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital

As a Bronx native, used his military and police training to keep New York City streets safe for more than 20 years, with honor, pride and dedication.

Dedicated himself to the children of N.Y.C. as sports director for Police Athletic League (PAL) for 18 years.

Vietnam veteran

New York Presbyterian Hospita l volunteer chaplain. In retirement, Jim began volunteering as a chaplain’s assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale Florida. After he stopped making the journey south, he looked for volunteer opportunities in Westchester. He started at the V.A. in Montrose and continues to go there weekly, helping the vets travel to various activities.

Volunteers at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital three to four times a week so that others might be reminded of their dignity and importance.

Wilfredo A. Perez

Cortlandt Manor

Present: Retired

Previous: NYC Transit