Westchester Firefighters Group Names First Female President 

Angela M. Outhouse last month was sworn in as the first female President in the 116-year history of the Westchester County Volunteer Firemen’s Association (WCVFA). With more than 160 looking on, the ceremony took place at the group’s annual meeting, at Cortlandt Colonial restaurant, in conjunction with the Mohegan Volunteer Fire Association’s 100th Anniversary. Outhouse has been a member of WCVFA since 2009 and became a Director in 2013.

Angela grew up in the village of Hastings-on-Hudson. She moved to the Town of Cortlandt in 1989. In 2001, she became a Registered Nurse. Angela served her community as a Girl Scout leader and a teacher of religious education.

She joined the Cortlandt Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps and became an EMT in 2005. The following year, she became an American Heart Association CPR instructor and currently teaches CPR to volunteer fire and EMS personnel.

Angela joined the Buchanan Engine Company in 2008 as an associate member and quickly transferred to the active list. She was the first female of the Company and is in her fifth term as Trustee.

In 2015, she was appointed a Director of the Southern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association (SNYVFA). The same year, she joined the Croton EMS as an EMT and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Croton EMS, Inc.

Angela currently serves as Sergeant-at-Arms for the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association (HVVFA). Angela served as a committee member for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) on their Health and Wellness Committee and in August 2022 was appointed to the EMS Committee. She is currently 1st Vice President.

Angela is married to WCVFA and HVVFA Past President Robert Outhouse. They have six children and five grandchildren, one of whom they are raising.