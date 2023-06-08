Westchester County to Host Freedom Concert Tribute to Military Heroes

Westchester County will be hosting the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion Department of New York conventions this July. It’s the first time these conventions have been held in the downstate area in decades.

To mark this milestone and to pay tribute to the Legionnaires, Auxiliary and Sons as well as all the veterans who have sacrificed for our Country, the Westchester County Center will present a special Freedom Concert Tribute to American Military Heroes on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available now for the special event which will feature Tony Orlando, Jay and the Americans, Bobby Wilson, Dennis Turano, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters, Just Nuts and The Chiclettes. Music by the Coda Band and host Dennis Nardone of WVOX.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the County Center box office.