Westchester County Police Launch Mobile App 

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety has introduced a mobile app that enables residents and visitors to receive emergency notifications and traffic alerts, learn more about County Police programs and services, and connect with County officers.

By downloading the app, users will be able to …

Sign up to receive emergency notifications and traffic alerts

Send feedback, whether a compliment or a complaint

Provide tips about criminal activity, quality-of-life concerns or traffic conditions

Learn about scheduled County Police-sponsored community events and programs

Get information and links about how to obtain accident reports, submit a Freedom of Information Law request or apply for a pistol permit

Connect directly with the School Resource Officer at their child’s school in the Hendrick Hudson, Lakeland, North Salem and Somers school districts

Connect with Division and Unit commanders at headquarters and local precincts

Receive all notifications or only follow selected pages and topics

In addition, the app has designated pages that can be utilized by government officials in the Town of Cortlandt, which uses County police services, to push out local emergency alerts and other municipal government information.