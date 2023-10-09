Westchester County Launches New Sweeping Digital Literacy And Access Initiative

Connect Westchester is Westchester County’s Office of Economic Development’s new initiative to bridge the digital divide through providing essential digital resources, education and affordable internet access to low-income residents. This new program will utilize partnerships with the STEM Alliance, The Westchester County Association, and the Westchester Library System to help all members of our community make a significant step towards achieving digital equity.

County Executive George Latimer said: “For a thriving community, digital literacy and internet access are not just luxuries; they are necessities. From online banking, to job applications, healthcare enrollment, and educational pursuits – those who lack access to the internet are at a disadvantage. Connect Westchester is a continuation of our efforts to level the playing field and increase equity for all.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said: “Hats off to Westchester County for taking Connect Westchester to the next level and further closing the digital divide. Affordable high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury, and is essential for everything from work to school to healthcare, which is why I was proud to deliver the federal funding that seeded efforts in the Hudson Valley to close the digital divide.” Schumer added, “I am proud to have delivered federal funding to boost equitable broadband accessibility in Westchester County, and strongly support this county initiative to get closer to providing top notch broadband access to all communities.”

For more details about Connect Westchester and its objectives to increase access to internet, computers and tech training and education, visit: https://thestemalliance.org/connect-westchester.html