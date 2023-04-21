Westchester County Hosts Fourth Annual Eco Awards

Earth Day is Saturday, April 23, but this year Westchester County Executive George Latimer and the County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) are celebrating all month with a host of events and activities, including the 2023 Eco Awards earlier today at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle. The Eco Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the environment and sustainability made by residents, students, schools, municipalities, businesses, and other organizations.

Latimer said: “Westchester County is fortunate to have residents, businesses and institutions that are committed to improving our local environment for the benefit of us all. The Eco Awards provide an opportunity to recognize those whose environmental stewardship has made a significant impact, from students and local citizen groups to municipalities and local businesses. Their achievements are an inspiration to all of us to do what we can to protect our planet.”

Westchester County Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Peter McCartt said: “What a wonderful opportunity to recognize Westchester’s organizations, businesses, municipalities, and individuals for their efforts taken on behalf of the local and global environment. Westchester has so many residents and groups volunteering their time to sustainability, and helping to make the County a great place to live, work and enjoy.”

Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Facilities Louis Vetrone said: “Westchester County is fortunate to have residents, municipalities and businesses who are committed to protecting and improving our environment. Their contributions are a major reason Westchester County continues to be a leader in environmental management and sustainability. The Department is honored to host the Eco Awards and provide an opportunity to recognize those contributions.”

In addition to the Eco Awards, the County’s Earth Month features a Household Recycling Day at FDR State Park on Earth Day (April 22), 30 Days of Recycling Question Comics on Facebook, Tours of CompostEd, the County’s Compost and Education Center, and other events. For more information please visit Facebook.com/WestchesterCountyDEF.

2023 Eco Award Honorees:

Our New Way Garden: For its Community Supported Agriculture program, supporting the food insecure, and teaching youth to connect with the Earth

Planting Westchester: For supporting clean air and water goals by encouraging green spaces and agricultural management throughout Westchester

Filippine de Haan Hoogland, Fiona Mitchell: For working with Healthy Yards in Westchester to reduce chemical usage and expand wildlife habitats

Tai Montanarella, Mario Bulfamante & Sons Landscaping: For working with EcoPel on the restoration of the Pelham Manor Hutchinson River Parkway Northbound Exit 4

The Scarsdale High School Ecoconscious Initiative: For engaging Westchester’s youth through the Youth Environmental Opportunities Panel event

Concord Road Elementary School (Ardsley) Student Council: For encouraging students to go waste-free at lunch through the creation of the Zero Waste School Lunches 2023 video

Peter McCartt, Gayle Katzman, Hernane De Almeida: For working to reduce the County’s carbon footprint through the County’s Clean Fleet Initiative, bringing electric vehicles to the Bee-Line and Public Safety fleet

Giovanna Rotini-Cole: For supporting DEF recycling outreach efforts through the creation of the characters featured in “Westchester Recycling Chronicles” and other artistic contributions

John McDonald: For commitment to the Annual Public Works Day, educating students on the importance of recycling

Town of Pound Ridge, City of Rye, Town of North Salem: For achieving the top three highest municipal curbside recycling rates in Westchester County in 2022

City of Mount Vernon DPW: For the Recycling Bin initiative, providing recycling bins free of charge to residents to promote and increase recycling in the City

Watch full event on YouTube: (16) WESTCHESTER COUNTY HOSTS FOURTH ANNUAL ECO AWARDS – YouTube