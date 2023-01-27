Westchester County Center Lit in Commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Executive Director Millie Jasper commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Westchester on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Today the Westchester County Center’s digital screens are displaying yellow remembrance candles in commemoration of this solemn day. Joining the efforts of the United Nations and people around the world to remember the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “There is no place for hate in Westchester. This is a day meant to honor the victims of the Holocaust and to reaffirm our belief in the condemnation of all forms of religious or ethnic intolerance, harassment and violence.”

“We are grateful to Westchester County Executive George Latimer for standing with the Westchester Jewish Community in recognizing this solemn day by joining dozens of other New York State landmarks in the New York Goes Yellow campaign by lighting the panels at the County Center yellow,” said Millie Jasper, Executive Director, Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. “The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center imparts the lessons learned from the Holocaust to the students through carefully planned educational programs and events so that today’s young people will stand up to evil and make strong moral choices.”