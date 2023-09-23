Westchester County Car Show Rolls Into Glen Island Park

An array of vintage and modern cars and trucks will be on display at the Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be cancelled.

The show will feature displays of a wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance. The gates open at 8 a.m. Registration runs from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. and the entry fee is $20 per vehicle. The awards will be given out at 2:30 p.m. The event is presented by the Westchester Street Rod Association, which will award more than 125 trophies.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “In its 18th year at Glen Island Park, the Westchester Street Rod Association’s annual car show brings together a magnificent array of vintage and modern automobiles. This event, a longstanding tradition in Westchester County for 40 years, showcases not only the passion for classic cars but also the scenic beauty of Glen Island Park, making it a must-attend experience. We’re excited to welcome car enthusiasts from all around, celebrating both the timeless vehicles and the picturesque surroundings.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said, “Glen Island is one of our most popular parks. Its 105 acres on Long Island Sound create the perfect setting to appreciate these vehicles and the beautiful backdrop.”

Admission is free for spectators and the parking fee is $5.

The Westchester County Car Show is sponsored by Hasselman Racing and Hyatt’s Garage & Towing.

Glen Island Park is on Weyman Ave. in New Rochelle.