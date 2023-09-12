Westchester County Airport to Host TSA Precheck Enrollment September Event

Westchester County Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider. Travelers will be able to enroll at the terminal arrivals area near the baggage claim carousel at Westchester County Airport, located at 240 Airport Road in White Plains, from Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. each day. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.

If you are unable to make the Westchester County Airport enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of the 560+ enrollment centers nationwide.

Designated parking at Westchester County Airport will be located on the right side immediately after the passenger terminal during the enrollment period. Please look for the message board reading “TSA PreCheck registration parking only.” Click on the “Airport Operations” intercom button and proceed to an open parking space to your immediate left. This parking is free of charge.