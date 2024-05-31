Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial Committee Commemorates Conclusion of Recovery Operations at Ground Zero

Westchester County officials and the Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial Committee gathered to commemorate the conclusion of recovery operations at Ground Zero, by paying their respects at Westchester’s 9/11 First Responders Memorial honoring the men and women who have died from 9/11-related illnesses.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “This marks a solemn observance as we commemorate the end of the rescue and recovery operations at Ground Zero. We remember and honor the courageous men and women who rushed toward danger to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts following the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Here in Westchester County, our community feels a profound connection to many of those brave souls, including those who later succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses.”

Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Today, and always, we honor the brave men and women who faced danger head-on to assist after the tragic events of September 11, 2001. In Westchester County these heroes have walked amongst us for years and as they sadly lose their health battles we will be there to support them and their families every step of the way.”

Westchester County First Responders 9/11 Health-related Illnesses Committee Co-Chairs Matthew McCauley and Georgia M. Asciutto said: “Today marks another somber day of remembrance, when the valiant recovery efforts at the pile of destruction from the World Trade Centers ended 22 years ago. While recovery at the site ended May 30, 2002, it continues on for the individuals and family members who lost loved ones in the beginning, in the months and years that followed, and for those still suffering from 9/11 health-related effects.”

Westchester County was among the first governments to unveil a 9/11 memorial dedicated to first responders who lost their lives due to 9/11-related illnesses. The Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial is a promise fulfilled by Latimer to honor those we have lost.

Latimer continued: “In recognition of their sacrifice, we gather at the Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial. This memorial stands as a tribute to the resilience and courage of our first responders and ensures that their sacrifices are never forgotten. As we mark the conclusion of the Ground Zero rescue and recovery operations, let us renew our commitment to remembering and supporting all who were affected.”

The memorial, located at the Kensico Dam Plaza, features granite stones set on a stone wall, each etched with the names of Westchester first responders lost to 9/11-related illnesses. Designed to complement the stonework of the dam and surround The Rising Memorial, the wall stretches 20 feet and holds up to eight memorial stones. An Eternal Light is centered between the two walls, directly across from The Rising’s entrance. This light will remain on continuously, symbolizing the enduring legacy of those honored by the memorial.