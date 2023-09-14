Westchester Children’s Association Welcomes Three New Board Members

The Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Bob Knight, Kelli Galloway, and Liz Corio. “The Westchester Children’s Association looks forward to the contributions and insights these new board members will bring as we continue our mission to advocate for the well-being and interests of the children in Westchester,” stated Allison Lake, Executive Director of Westchester Children’s Association.

Bob Knight

Bob Knight, a renowned broadband industry professional and public official, joins the WCA Board of Directors. As the President & CEO of Harrison Edwards Integrated Marketing in Armonk, New York, Bob plays a pivotal role in the company’s primary sectors, including telecommunications, economic development, government, and healthcare. Recognized as the nation’s leading expert in community and stakeholder engagement for fiber-broadband deployments, Bob’s expertise will be invaluable to the WCA. In the public sector, Bob is currently serving his eighth term as a Commissioner of Economic & Community Development for the Town of Ridgefield, Connecticut. He also holds the position of Board Secretary for the American Association for Public Broadband in Washington, DC. Earlier in his career, Bob made waves in the radio industry, notably replacing Ryan Seacrest at K101 in San Francisco.

Kelli Galloway

Kelli Galloway, the Director of Multicultural Business Marketing for American Express’ Small Business Card products, is another esteemed addition to the WCA Board. With a proven track record of delivering business strategies and driving significant results, Kelli’s expertise will be a tremendous asset to the association. Her community service history is commendable, having served as Scoutmaster for Troop 109 Mt Vernon, Board Member for Takes A Village To Educate a Child (TAVTEC), and contributing to The New Rochelle Public Library Foundation Fundraising. Kelli holds a BS in Finance from Hampton University and an MBA in Marketing from Clark Atlanta University. She also imparts her knowledge as a Senior Adjunct Professor at Mercy College.

Liz Corio

Liz Corio, a seasoned professional in nonprofits and philanthropy, completes the trio of new board members. As the principal of Corio Strategies, Benefits & Insurance Services, Liz collaborates with nonprofits and mission-driven companies to design worksite benefits programs. Her civic and community connections in the lower and mid-Hudson Valley are extensive, serving as a board member of Black Diamonds Academic Success and the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation. Liz’s long-standing volunteer work with Second Chance Foods showcases her dedication to community service. She and her husband Richard reside in Cold Spring, NY.