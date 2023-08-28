Westchester Children’s Association Receives PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grant

Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) has been awarded one of PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grants. The PepsiCo Foundation is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies. The program is a part of the company’s efforts to support local communities by providing resources for valuable programming. WCA is excited to have the funding to educate PepsiCo employees, advocate at the local level and promote policies and practices that decrease the gap in digital equity among Westchester’s families.

Westchester Children’s Association is one of 100 public charities and organizations across the United States and Canada awarded the $10,000 Community Impact Grant. Through strategic partnerships, such as the Community Impact Grant, the PepsiCo Foundation aspires to provide lasting change by tackling the challenges of inequality through access to economic opportunity, clean water, and food security.

“We are so grateful to be a recipient of the PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grant,” said Allison Lake, Executive Director, Westchester Children’s Association. “We have been advocating for Westchester’s children since 1914, ensuring they are prepared for life’s challenges regardless of race or zip code. Digital literacy and access in not a nicety, but a necessity for all in the 21st century.”

The Community Impact Grants are meant to have an immediate, and direct impact on our community.

“We look up to the community organizations that work tirelessly every day to ensure their neighbors thrive,” said C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation. “PepsiCo has a long history of working with local partners to invest in communities where our consumers and associates live and work. We’re proud to support these organizations in making lasting change.”