Westchester Children’s Association Receives $100,000 Grant from Robin Hood Foundation to Combat Child Poverty

The Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of $100,000 from the Robin Hood Foundation, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization. The grant supports WCA’s work to amplify public awareness of child poverty in Westchester County and advocate for the reduction of child poverty rates in New York State.

Examples of work the WCA is undertaking in this area are:

Elevating public consciousness about the pressing issue of child poverty in Westchester County.

Garnering public support from State and county officials for the recommendations put forth by the Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council (CPRAC).

Utilizing the CPRAC to ensure the State is held accountable for implementing policies and programs that effectively reduce child poverty rates and racial disparities in New York State.

“We are deeply honored and grateful for this significant grant from Robin Hood. This support will be pivotal in our ongoing efforts to shed light on the challenges faced by impoverished children in our community and throughout New York state and to advocate for meaningful policy changes,” said Allison Lake, Executive Director, Westchester Children’s Association.