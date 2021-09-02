Ways to Get Monetary Help from the Government

The world has been plunged into a recession due to the ongoing pandemic. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and millions more will. Unemployment is at an all-time high, and businesses are closing on an almost daily basis. In times like this, money is scarce. However, just because people are unemployed, that does not mean that things are getting cheaper. No, it just means that people are unable to pay for the things that they need.

In this article, we will tell you how you can get financial support from the government so that you can continue to pay your bills, even when you’re experiencing financial hardship:

Utility Hardship Funds

If you’re struggling to pay your heating, electricity, water, or phone bills, there are a few programs that could come in handy. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is available to low-income households who can’t afford to pay for heating costs. You can apply online. There are a variety of different eligibility requirements, depending on the state that you’re in. You can also apply for the Lifeline program, which will give you a discounted phone or internet service. Like with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, you will need to meet the eligibility requirements.

Federal Grants

Because of the pandemic, the U.S. government has rolled out grants that can be accessed by eligible individuals and families. These personal grants can be upwards of $1,000. For example, people who have lost their job because of the pandemic will be able to apply for an additional $600 in income a week, on top of their unemployment benefits. There are also grants available to single taxpayers, families, and parents who have children under a certain age. It’s worth doing your research and finding out whether you’re entitled to any federal grants. The chances are that you will be.

Daycare Costs

If you’re on a low income, you might be able to qualify for daycare bursaries. Annually, daycare can cost in excess of $10,000. The Child Care and Development Fund can help parents who don’t make much money to pay for daycare. This gives them the opportunity to explore career options, and to work. If it wasn’t for this fund, thousands of parents would be unable to work. These grants are distributed by individual states. You will have to find your state’s specific contact.

Unclaimed Money

While not necessarily a way that the government can give you money, it’s definitely a way that they can help you to get money. There are lots of ways that you can lose money, such as a forgotten deposit or an unclaimed insurance policy. When you don’t claim money you’re owed, it’s usually handed over to your local state government. The National Association of State Treasurers has launched a website aimed at getting people the money that they’re owed. Even if you don’t think that you have lost money, it might be worth looking online and finding out if you’re owed anything.

Mortgage Assistance

If you want to buy your first home but can’t afford a deposit, you could be entitled to a down payment assistance grant. These grants and government-backed loans will help you to pay the cost of a mortgage deposit, which is usually expected to be around 10%. Because of the pandemic, millions of peoples’ dreams of owning their first home have been crushed. With these mortgage assistance grants, you can still achieve your dreams. However, you may have to pay them back over time. Thankfully, they’re usually interest-free or have very low-interest rates.

College Assistance Grants

If you’re a student and want to go into further education, then you might qualify for a college assistance grant. These grants are designed to help underprivileged students pursue further education. The amount of money varies case by case. You can still apply for student loans in conjunction with these grants. You can apply for these grants online. They can come in very handy if you want to pursue further education. Some of these grants are designed to cover the cost of your accommodation while you are studying at college and won’t be living on campus.

Weatherproofing

If you need money to weatherproof your home, you could qualify for a government-backed grant or loan. The Department of Energy has launched several different grants, designed to help people on a low-income to keep their homes either warm or cold. You should check out the Weatherization Assistance Program Technical Assistance Center. They will be able to point you in the right direction and advise which type of loan you need to apply for. Usually, young families and elderly people take priority. These loans will cover the entire cost of weatherproofing your home. They can also be used to install air-conditioning units if you live in hot climates.

Unemployment Benefits

Unemployment benefits can be very handy, particularly if you’re struggling to find employment. They’re easy to apply for and cover the cost of living until you’re able to get back on your feet. However, you can only apply for these benefits if you have been unemployed through no fault of your own. They will only last temporarily, and you will be expected to find suitable replacement employment. The requirements vary depending on where you live. It’s worth checking them out, even if you’ve been made unemployed and it was your fault.

Disability Benefits

Disability benefits are something you should investigate if you’re suffering from a disability and you’re unable to work. Anything that you suffer that’s debilitating and preventing you from living a normal life can qualify you for disability benefits. If you have been suffering from extreme anxiety because of the pandemic, then you are able to apply and qualify for these benefits. They’re something that you should investigate. If you’re a disabled veteran, then there are other benefits that you can apply for that can cover you for life.

If you’re struggling, then you shouldn’t feel shame in asking for help from the government. They’re there to protect us and look after us. There are many other bursaries and grants that you should investigate, so do some research. Thanks for reading.