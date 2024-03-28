Croton-on-Hudson

Way to Go, Dr. Greg Schmidt! 

March 28, 2024
(front row) Schmidt Family (from left) Brittany Kobal, Margaret Kobal, Dr. Greg Schmidt holding Briar Kobal and Owen Schmidt, Lynn Worobey (rear), Susan Schmidt with Ethan Schmidt, Ben Schmidt .Back Row (from left): Croton-on-Hudson Deputy Mayor Len Simon, Mayor Brian Pugh, Village Manager Bryan Healy, and well-wishers.

Village of Croton-on-Hudson officials on January 10, 2024, held a public ceremony to unveil a new street sign at the intersection of Old Post Road North and Grand Street, proclaiming a portion of Grand Street as Dr. Greg Schmidt Way in honor of former Village Mayor Dr. Greg Schmidt. The ceremony was followed by a reception in the Georgianna Grant Room of the Stanley H. Kellerhouse Municipal Building. A proclamation honoring Dr. Schmidt’s achievements and service to the Village was presented at that same day’s Board of Trustees meeting. Schmidt served as Croton Mayor for three terms and as Village Trustee for three terms. He is the founding father of Summerfest, Croton’s popular annual street fair.

Story and Photo by Emily Mancini

