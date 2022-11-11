WASS to Host Free Virtual Workshop on the Quest for Zero Waste

The Westchester Alliance for Sustainable Solutions (WASS) presents a free virtual workshop entitled “Moving Westchester County Towards Zero Waste” from 7pm – 8:30pm on Tuesday, November 15th. By adopting Zero Waste strategies, a number of major U.S. cities have reduced the amount of garbage that gets landfilled or incinerated by 70 percent. At this program, a panel of national and regional experts will explore the untapped possibilities for material recovery enterprises, composting, and optimizing recycling.

This event is free and open to all. Advance registration at https://wasspeekskill.org/workshop is requested. Contact wasspeekskill@gmail.com for more information.

The featured panelists include respected pioneers in the national Zero Waste movement: Neil Seldman, PhD, directs the Recycling Cornucopia Project for Zero Waste USA; Dan Knapp, PhD is co-founder of Urban Ore, the iconic reuse operation in Berkeley, CA; and Mary Lou Van Deventer is the special projects manager at Urban Ore. The other panelists will be Bob Spencer, president of the Composting Association of Vermont, and executive director of the Windham Solid Waste Management District (Brattleboro, VT), which operates a profitable municipal food waste composting facility, the 2nd largest in the state; and Tracy Frisch, who is the coordinator of Zero Waste Warren County (NY) and a founding board member of the Adirondack Compost Education Council.

The workshop will dismantle the fallacy that everything that we throw away is “waste,” rather than a resource with monetary, social, and ecological value. The panelists will examine the systemic changes required to effectively address this issue, as individual behavior change is inadequate solution to the scale of the problem.