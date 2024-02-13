Volunteer New York Announces Winners of the 44th Annual Volunteer Spirit Awards

Volunteer New York has announced seven local volunteers will be honored during their 44th annual Volunteer Spirit Awards breakfast benefit, presented by Regeneron. Volunteer New York’s popular breakfast benefit will take place at the Westchester Marriott at 670 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 7:45 AM – 11 AM with a post-event networking component for guests.

The Volunteer Spirit Awards is the largest volunteer recognition event of the Lower Hudson Valley and is attended annually by nearly 600 community leaders and supporters of local volunteerism. Each spring during Global Volunteer Month, Volunteer New York recognizes a distinguished group of volunteers who have done extraordinary work in our region. Volunteers are nominated in six categories, and an independent panel of judges selects one person or group for each category.

“Each of our winners exemplifies a deep commitment to service, embodying our vision of a vibrant, resilient, and equitable community. Their actions inspire us all and demonstrate the profound difference one person can make in our communities,” said Volunteer New York Executive Director, Jeanette Gisbert. “We are incredibly proud to honor these extraordinary individuals and grateful to our sponsors and supporters who make this celebration possible. Together, we are building a legacy of service and a stronger, more connected community.”

Tickets, congratulatory journal ads, and event sponsorship opportunities are currently available online at volunteernewyork.org/awards. For all inquiries, please contact Kelli Teglas at kelli@volunteernewyork.org .

MEET THE 2024 WINNERS

Education & Literacy Award: Jim Isenberg of White Plains

For volunteer action with Grandpas United

Going Green Award: Michael Penziner of Rye

For volunteer action with Friends of Rye Nature Center

Quality of Life Award: Laura Romeo Sobel of Dobbs Ferry

For volunteer action with Dance for a Difference

Resiliency Award: Matthew Ricker of New Rochelle

For volunteer action with New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce

Social Advocacy Award: Colleen Brathwaite of Elmsford

For volunteer action with Westchester Women’s Agenda

Youth Leadership Award: Mouhamadou Alou of Mount Vernon

For volunteer action with Mount Vernon High School

Legacy Award: Dr. Valerie Mason Cunningham of Chappaqua