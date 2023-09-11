Volunteer New York! and Westchester County Gear Up for 2023 9/11: Serve + Remember Day of Service

In tribute to those whose lives were irrevocably changed by the events of September 11, 2001, Volunteer New York! and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, along with significant support from Major Sponsor Robison Oil, announced the 13th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember” day of service. This community-wide event is set to occur from Friday, September 8 through Monday, September 11.

This year’s 9/11 Day volunteer opportunities will address various local needs, from food insecurity to park beautification, to a blood drive with New York Blood Center and more. Activities include writing letters to deployed military personnel, packing 50,000 meals for the local community, Hands on CPR Workshop with Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp, and several other projects hosted at the Westchester County Center on September 11. Visit www.volunteernewyork.org/service or call 914-948-4452 for more information.

Latimer said: “Each year the anniversary of September 11, 2001 brings us together to remember the lives lost on that tragic day, and the display of American service and heroism of the first responders who rushed in and continued to help save lives while working on the pile at ground zero. The County is proud to continue this partnership with Volunteer New York! that allows us to serve and remember as a community, strengthening our bonds of unity and resilience.”

The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was created in 2002 as a way to meaningfully honor the memories of those lost on September 11, 2001 and to inspire Americans and others to do good deeds in support of their local community. As part of these annual efforts over the past 13 years, thousands of local community members and families have taken action in honor of those lost.

“The more time that passes, the more important it is that we pause to remember the spirit of unity and service that emerged following the tragic attacks of September 11. It’s a day of tribute to those we lost, and an opportunity to reignite our belief in community and in the power of people to do good,” said Volunteer New York! Executive Director, Jeanette Gisbert. “This year we have ensured that people of all ages and abilities will find meaningful ways to serve. What act of kindness will you do this 9/11 Day?”

Volunteer projects will be hosted at various locations throughout the region starting September 8, including an all-day blood drive and other opportunities at the Westchester County Center on Monday, September 11.

TO TAKE ACTION:

Online registration is now open for individuals, groups, schools and families at serveandremember.org. Several family-friendly volunteer opportunities are available. Advanced registration is mandatory to participate.

2023 9/11: SERVE + REMEMBER EVENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

NEW ROCHELLE HUB : Monroe College Feed the Funnel with Monroe College 11 AM – 12:30 PM / 1PM – 2 PM

: Monroe College

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11