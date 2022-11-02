United Way To Host 10TH Annual Women’s Leadership Event In Support Of ‘Alice’

The Women’s Leadership Council, a United Way of Westchester and Putnam initiative will host its 10th annual Take a Walk in Her Shoes breakfast and fundraiser on Tuesday, December 6th at 8 a.m. at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown. The community is invited to join in to celebrate the 2022 Women of Distinction Awardees, Jan Fisher, Executive Director of Nonprofit Westchester, and Aleida Frederico, former Senior Relationship Manager and Vice President at TD Bank, and Chair of the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Jan Fisher has devoted her career to strengthening nonprofit organizations, the people they serve and the nonprofit workforce. She serves on several local boards and committees to support the social and economic vibrancy of Westchester County. Aleida Frederico is a champion of economic empowerment, education, and healthy communities, dedicating her time to aid in the development of emerging leaders. She serves on the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency.

“Everything the United Way does is in strategic partnership to support the 40% of our neighbors living in poverty or paycheck-to-paycheck,” said Tom Gabriel, United Way of Westchester and Putnam President and CEO. “Jan and Ale’ have dedicated their entire careers to creating a more equitable community. Their efforts have lifted-up hundreds of our nonprofit partners, and by extension, tens of thousands of people in need. As such, it is our privilege to recognize them for their commitment to our community.”

Award-winning author and CBS TV anchor Mary Calvi will also be in attendance as a guest speaker. As the First Lady of Yonkers and author, Calvi will speak about juggling her many roles as she gets ready to launch her second novel, “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love” this winter.

The funds raised by United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council help to support lives of ALICE women, children, and their families in Westchester and Putnam who struggle daily to afford their most basic needs. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, once known as the working poor. This event is generously sponsored by Con Edison, M&T Bank, ExtensisHR, PURE Insurance, and White Plains Hospital.

Tickets are $150 each, with tables, sponsorship opportunities and congratulatory ads also available. To learn more and reserve your seat by November 29th please visit www.uwwp.org/wlc2022.

For questions or more information on how to become a sponsor, please contact Takeia McAlister, Director of Special Events and Development, at (914) 997-6700 x740, or tmcalister@uwwp.org.