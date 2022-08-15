Support Connection Launches Team Spirit Campaign

Support Connection announces the launch of the “Team Spirit” campaign for their 2022 Annual Support-A-Walk, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2. This year’s Walk will take place in FDR Park in Yorktown Heights, NY and in communities nationwide! Support Connection is based in Yorktown Heights, but their toll-free and web services allow for a nationwide reach. Whether showing your support locally or from afar, you can participate in the Support-A-Walk WHEREVER YOU ARE.

The Support-A-Walk is held to bring attention to the needs of people affected by breast, ovarian, and gynecological cancer and to raise funds for Support Connection’s free programs and support services for those living with these diseases. Since the organization was founded in 1996, many thousands of people locally and across the country have received help from Support Connection.

The Team Spirit Campaign encourages friends, family members, co-workers, neighbors to “team up” for the Support-A-Walk. Teams are groups of people who decide to participate together in any way they wish. Team activities can include seeking donations, planning fundraising activities, inviting others to participate, spreading the word about the Walk. Teams can create their own t-shirts and signs or banners to share their stories and express their inspiration for participating.