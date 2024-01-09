State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg Announces Town Hall Schedule for January and February 2024

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg released the following statement along with her town hall schedule for the start of 2024:

“Constituent input is very important to me. In 2022, as a candidate for this office, I pledged to continue my predecessor’s tradition of holding town halls toward the beginning of each legislative session and have done so, holding five such meetings in 2023. This year, I have increased the number of meetings to seven, with at least one meeting in each of the towns in the district as well as the city of Peekskill. I encourage all residents and stakeholders to attend a meeting.”

The dates, times and locations of each town hall are as follows:

Environmental Town Hall:

7 PM on Thursday, January 25 at the Ossining Public Library (53 Croton Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562)

Open-Topic Town Halls:

7 PM on Thursday, February 8 at the Field Library in Peekskill (4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566)

(4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566) 10 AM on Saturday, February 10 at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library (185 Kings Ferry Road, Montrose, NY 10548

(185 Kings Ferry Road, Montrose, NY 10548 1 PM on Saturday, February 10 at the Croton Free Library (171 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520)

(171 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520) 7 PM on Thursday, February 15 (Virtual session – register to receive the link at https://bit.ly/February15TownHall.)

10 AM on Saturday, February 17 at the Julia L. Butterfield Library (10 Morris Avenue, Cold Spring, NY 10516)

(10 Morris Avenue, Cold Spring, NY 10516) 1 PM on Saturday, February 17 at the John C. Hart Library (1130 E. Main Street, Shrub Oak, NY 10588)

Levenberg’s office is also hosting a food drive for Feeding Westchester starting Thursday, January 25 and running through Thursday, February 29. Food drive collection boxes will be available at each Town Hall event and participants are encouraged, but not required, to bring items for donation. A list of most needed items can be found here.

Constituents who are unable to attend a town hall in person or online, or who would prefer to send written comments, are encouraged to use the Assemblywoman’s online contact form to share their opinions on state legislation and other issues. The contact form can be found at https://bit.ly/AD95Comments.