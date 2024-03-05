Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Award

In September of 2023, the City of Peekskill Fire Department was notified of a successful SAFER grant application award. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.

The City of Peekskill was awarded $1,603,584.06 for the purpose of hiring six new career firefighters. This funding is allocated to pay full salary and benefits for these six new positions for the first 36 months of employment.

On February 28, 2024 at a ceremony at Peekskill Fire Headquarters, Mayor Vivian Mackenzie swore-in Dylan Walsh, Thomas Fejes, Oliver Martell, Michael Esposito, Colin Park and Keith Walker as the newest career firefighters of Peekskill, joining the current force of 28.

These six new probationary firefighters will spend the next 20 weeks attending the Westchester County Career Fire Chiefs Academy in Valhalla where they will receive a wide range of fire, EMS and emergency response training, before returning to our department as New York State Certified Firefighters.