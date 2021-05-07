SPCA Westchester Pets of the Week

Outgoing, playful, loves everyone, good with other dogs and cute as a button. What more could you ask for?! This is Ranger, a beautiful 9 month old Heinz 57 mix around 25 lbs. He is pretty close to perfect. To learn more about Ranger, please complete an application at spca914.org and email it to shelter@spca914.org.

Odie has that old soul look with those big brown eyes. But this handsome hound (maybe part doberman) is only about 2 years old, so he’s still a youngster! He’s great with other dogs and super friendly with people. If you’d like to learn more about this laid back guy, please complete an application at spca914.org and email it to shelter@spca914.org.

Our sweet 8 year old retriever/hound mix, Judy Ann, is hoping you’ll share her photo and story to help her find a new home! She is feeling pretty sad at the SPCA, not because she isn’t getting lots of love and attention from the staff and volunteers, but this wonderful girl lived in a home since she was a puppy, so her world has been turned upside now. We can’t say enough good things about Judy Ann-she’s great with people and although she has some gray in her muzzle, she is actually quiet spry and still likes to romp and play! To learn more about this awesome girl, please email shelter@spca914.org.

This smile is EVERYTHING. Between those big brown eyes and endearing, gentle smile we are just heads over heels for Dizzy, a small, young terrier mix. Although a little shy initially, this sweet girl warms up quickly and just wants to be by your side. And the awesome pink dinosaur in the background makes this photo that much cuter. To learn more and/or set up a meet and greet, please compete an application at spca914.org and email it to shelter@spca914.org.