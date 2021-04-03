SPCA Pets of the Week – Adopt Today!

Our handsome guy Potsie is hoping this week will be the start of his new life with a loving person or family. He’s is under a year old, so he’s still got the spunk of a kitten but is also happy being curled up next to you, getting lots of pets and scratchies. He’s just a great kitty all around! To learn about Potsie, please email shelter@spca914.org.

Those gorgeous golden colored eyes just draw you in, don’t they?! This beauty is Selene, a young, petite, tabby mix. She was rescued along with quite a few other kitties from a bad situation in Peekskill. Selene spent some time with a great foster family and did wonderful. If you’re interested in potentially meeting our sweet girl, please email shelter@spca914.org.

As if Nova wasn’t cute enough, she goes and does this perfect pose for her glamour shot! This girl is such a funny pup and will definitely keep you laughing. She looks like a border collie but is about half the size. If you’re looking for a goofy, happy, furry family member, you can’t go wrong with Nova. Email shelter@spca914.org to learn more.

This gorgeous kitty is Layla. She’s about 7 months old so she’s not really a kitten but not quite an adult yet. Layla gives her purr approval when you start to pet her and is very sweet. She doesn’t however, enjoy being picked up and will show you that cattitude to let you know, which we’ve all grown to love. Hey, we all have our quirks! To learn more please email shelter@spca914.org.