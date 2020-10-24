SPCA Adoptable Pets of the Week

Toph: This sweet 3 month old girl came in recently as a stray and has been such a love with everyone she meets. Her foster says she keeps her laughing and is always on the move! Sadly, before Toph arrived we suspect she experienced a trauma that now affects her walking, however, it doesn’t seem to stop her from getting around and enjoying life to its fullest!

Annabelle: This gorgeous girl with the striking green eyes is about 4 years. She was found abandoned in an apartment and luckily, someone heard her crying and called the SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Unit hotline. Our officers quickly responded and rescued her! Other than not loving other cats she is such a sweetie with people!

Maggie: Our new Texas girl is as sweet as she looks in this photo. This beautiful young, medium sized husky mix is one of the mushiest dogs we’ve ever met—when she comes over to say hi she just flops down on her back or side and melts into you. It’s pretty much the cutest thing ever!

Miguel: Not only is Miguel gorgeous but he has the charming personality to match! He’s a great pup-loves people and enjoys other dogs. He’s an outgoing, happy go lucky guy and an all-around cool dude! He appears to be a husky/aussie mix which equals a smart, athletic, loyal dog.

Find out about these adorable adoptable pets and others that need a safe and loving home at:

INFO@SPCA914.ORG or 914-941-2896