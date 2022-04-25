Saw Mill River Pkwy Project in Mt. Pleasant to Wrap Up This Summer 

There may be good news arriving this summer for drivers who’ve endured a year-and-a-half of backups along the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and Pleasantville.

The construction project to alleviate flooding by elevating two bridges on the parkway that began in November 2020 is expected to be completed this summer, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Work on the 1.3-mile stretch of roadway between Exit 26 and Exit 29 has required lane closures in both directions, as well as detours because of closed entrance and exit ramps.

Southbound construction was completed in October 2021, but a lane remains closed in that direction while northbound work continues, according to DOT spokesperson Heather Pillsworth.

The new bridges are being elevated to meet 100-year flood projections, and the parkway will be stabilized to divert water from the road. Traffic signal work at Marble Avenue and landscape work are also part of the project.

Visit lowerwestchesterbridges.com for more information about the project.