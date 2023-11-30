Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley Event at American Christmas Holiday Lane

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently announced their partnership for the upcoming holiday season with American Christmas by MK Illumination in Mt.Vernon. This marks the second year for this collaboration and will include a RMHGHV event to be held on Saturday, December 16th at Holiday Lane at American Christmas. Guests will be immersed in a 30-minute walk-through experience complete with beautiful twinkling lights, large scale decor and animatronics. The attraction at Holiday Lane is twice as big as last year and guests can take a stroll through a Dickens holiday village, have a seat on Santa’s chair or take a photo with one of the 50 plus mesmerizing lighted scenes. Children of all ages and adults alike will enjoy the holiday magic while supporting a local charity. All proceeds from ticket sales that day as well as a portion of the retail store sales will be donated directly to RMHGHV to support their 100 Nights of Hope Season of Giving campaign.

The RM House, located just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, provides a home away from home for families of sick children. When families face medical challenges the House offers an atmosphere of comfort, hope and courage, keeping them close to the care and resources they need. The RM House has 12 bedrooms that are filled to capacity almost every night and provides meals, laundry and respite services for families during their stay.

“In line with the spirit of the holiday season for which our company is known, our team aims to bring joy and happiness to families throughout Westchester with our Holiday Lane,” said Dan Casterella, CEO American Christmas. “For years we have been providing Ronald McDonald House with a 15 foot giant Christmas tree to bring holiday cheer to the families staying at the House. We are thrilled to be fostering this relationship and to help Ronald McDonald House support families directly this holiday season.”

American Christmas has been a leader in the holiday decorating industry since 1968, and their work is on full display at some of the most famous Christmas sites in the US from the Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens Angels, to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, to Saks Fifth Avenue. Locally, American Christmas opened its first retail store in 2021 to offer residents the opportunity to buy commercial and residential holiday decorations during any time of the year.

American Christmas is located at 30 Warren Place, Mt Vernon, Tickets for the RMHGHV event on December 16th from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. can be purchased online at https://rmh-ghv.org/index.php/american-christmas/