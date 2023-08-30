Robison Summer Concert Series Concludes with Dave Matthews Tribute Band On August 31

The 2023 Robison Summer Concert Series concludes with the Dave Matthews Tribute Band on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

This five-piece ensemble is the only nationwide touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band (DMB), which pays homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity and intimacy of a live DMB show.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “This year’s summer concerts attracted thousands of music lovers, and I have no doubt that this one will do the same. Residents can cap off the end of summer and enjoy this final concert of the season with family and friends.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said: “The Dave Matthews Tribute Band has played more than 1,500 concerts in 46 U.S. states and eight foreign countries. It’s a sure thing everyone at Kensico will rave that they really do sound like the actual Dave Matthews Band.”

Admission and parking are free. The show starts at 7 p.m. Concertgoers should bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic. Coolers are permitted. Refreshments will be available for sale.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. (directions) For more information, call (914) 864-PARK.