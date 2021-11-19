For the Local Good

RiverTalk Episode 13 – A Conversation with CHHOP CEO Cynthia Knox

November 19, 2021

‘Everybody should share in the bounty of the season and have healthy food year round.’ – CHHOP CEO Cynthia Knox (pictured with Jeff Miller, CHHOP Operations Manager)

“Every person is entitled to safe and affordable housing and healthy, nutritious food,” says Cynthia, B. Knox, Esq., CEO of Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP). A nonprofit organization based in New York’s Northern Westchester County, CHHOP’s mission is to alleviate hunger and homelessness in Peekskill and the surrounding areas.

Hear Cynthia’s conversation with RiverTalk Host and River Journal Editor-at-large Christian Larson to find out all the ways CHHOP helps area residents by providing temporary housing, long-term housing, advocacy, and clinical and support services to veterans, domestic violence survivors, and chronically homeless men and women. They also provide healthy and nutritious food through their food pantry to those who are hungry and facing food insecurity.

Click HERE to hear the full epsisode.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

City of Peekskill to Receive Two Planning Achievement Awards from the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation

Hudson Valley Ronald McDonald House Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign and Online Holiday Auction

‘Tis The Season for Sanity Clause

Todd Kindergartners Learn about Fire Safety

About the Author: Christian Larson