RiverTalk Episode 13 – A Conversation with CHHOP CEO Cynthia Knox

“Every person is entitled to safe and affordable housing and healthy, nutritious food,” says Cynthia, B. Knox, Esq., CEO of Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP). A nonprofit organization based in New York’s Northern Westchester County, CHHOP’s mission is to alleviate hunger and homelessness in Peekskill and the surrounding areas.

Hear Cynthia’s conversation with RiverTalk Host and River Journal Editor-at-large Christian Larson to find out all the ways CHHOP helps area residents by providing temporary housing, long-term housing, advocacy, and clinical and support services to veterans, domestic violence survivors, and chronically homeless men and women. They also provide healthy and nutritious food through their food pantry to those who are hungry and facing food insecurity.

