RiverArts Presents its Annual Chamber Music Benefit at the Newington-Cropsey Foundation

RiverArts announces the first of three concerts in their Chamber Music Series. This first concert is the organization’s annual Chamber Music Benefit, hosted by the Newington-Cropsey Foundation on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00pm. Included in the ticket price is a cocktail reception following the concert.
Date – Sunday, November 19
Venue – Newington Cropsey Foundation; 49 Washington Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY
Time – 1:00pm
Tickets – $100; 50% of the cost of tickets is a tax-deductible donation to RiverArts; tickets can be purchased at https://riverarts.org/event/chambermusicbenefit/
The concert will feature music by romantic composers Johannes Brahms and Franz Schubert. Pieces include Songs for Voice and Piano Op 70, Cello Sonata in e minor Op. 38, Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D965, and Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114. The run time will be 90 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.
Immediately following the concert, the Newington-Cropsey Foundation will host a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and wine.
Doug Coe, RiverArts’ Chamber Music Series Producer, shares, “Brahms’ clarinet trio is, for me, a desert island piece. I’ve been listening to it all my life, and it continues to illuminate my own life in ever remarkable ways. I am so excited to be able to hear this piece, along with the rest of this program, played in the totally amazing setting of the upper gallery of the Cropsey Foundation.”
Chamber Music Series Artistic Director, Peter Seidenberg, says, “Brahms’ deeply personal music resonates with us all because of its breadth of emotion and insight. He not only captures the drama and depth of feeling of the romantic era but also gives light to his most inner thoughts.”
About the Artists
For additional information, visit the links to each artists’ website.
- Pascal Archer, clarinetist, is hailed by the New York Times as “outstanding clarinetist”, Pascal Archer leads an active career as a performer and teacher. He has served as Principal Clarinet of the New Jersey Symphony and Princeton Symphony Orchestra.
- Allison Charney, soprano, has performed with opera companies across the United States, including the New York City Opera, Atlanta Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Utah Opera, Nashville Opera, Opera Memphis, and more. Ms. Charney is an active recitalist and master teacher and is the artistic and executive director of the innovative classical concert series PREFORMANCES™.
- Bernard Holcom, tenor, hailed for his “delicate and flexible” voice (Opera Wire) and “appealing sweetness and clarity” (New York Times). His recent performances span from Long Beach to Italy, with a background including Carnegie Hall, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Seattle Opera, and Chicago Opera Theater to name a few.
- Craig Ketter, pianist, is known for playing with powerhouse sonority combined with long-lined, dulcet lyricism. Mr. Ketter has performed as soloist with the Grant Park Symphony Orchestra, the North Carolina Symphony, the Sacramento Philharmonic, the Oakland East Bay Symphony, the Mobile Symphony, the South Orange Symphony, the Raleigh Symphony, the Garden State Philharmonic, the Durham Symphony, the Rocky Ridge Music Festival Orchestra, and the American Festival for the Arts Orchestra.
- Hui-Mei Lin, pianist, is a native of Taiwan. She made her New York solo debut at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall as the winner of the Artists International Compeition. She was described by the New York Times as “an excellent pianist throughout” and the Taiwan News as “a sensitive and powerful pianist.” Concert tours have taken her to Italy, Canada, Taiwan, and throughout the United States.
- Peter Seidenberg, cellist and Artistic Director, served as principal cellist with the Century Orchestra of Osaka for four years. He was founding member of the critically acclaimed Elements Quartet which created groundbreaking commissioning projects involving over 30 composers.