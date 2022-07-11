RiverArts Announces Call to Local Artists for 2022 Studio Tour

RiverArts is thrilled to invite artists to participate in the 2022 Studio Tour. This year’s Tour will be held on Saturday, November 5 AND Sunday, November 6th from 11am – 6pm both days.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists who live or work in Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, working in the following media: ceramics, collage, drawing, fiber, installation, mixed media, mosaics, painting, performance, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and video.

“We are delighted to welcome artists to open their studios to art lovers for this vibrant celebration of art in our Rivertown communities. The Tour is a veritable visual art treasure hunt through local artists’ studios in industrial lofts, homes, outdoor installations, storefronts, and galleries in the Rivertowns,” says Studio Tour Co-Producer Gabrielle Burger.

The Studio Tour offers an opportunity for art fans to engage with artists in an intimate setting, learn about their process and inspiration and connect with their body of work. If you are an artist interested in registering but don’t have a local place to exhibit, there will be several public, shared locations in the villages where you can show your work.

Fiber artist and Studio Tour Co-Producer Kit Demirdelen says, “The Studio Tour is one of the most fun and efficient ways to connect with so many art buyers in the Rivertowns. Last year I sold more work than I ever had in any Studio Tour before, and that was just a one-day Tour. I am optimistic that the two-day tour this fall will be even better.”

This year, residents visiting artists on the Tour will be able to plan their route with both an interactive Google map and downloadable map on the Studio Tour website they can print at home. In addition to the two-day show itself, RiverArts helps to promote participating artists through 2 preview exhibitions leading up to the show (Wednesday October 12th at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library and Sunday October 30th at Hastings Village Hall), the Studio Tour webpage and through RiverArts’ social media pages. Finally, RiverArts will host a party for participating artists on Saturday evening to provide them a chance to socialize and network with one another.

“The RiverArts Studio Tour is the only event of its kind in our area. As residents of the Rivertowns we are so lucky to have access to such a wide variety of artists literally in our backyard. Last year, we featured over 70 artists working in all types of media and were able to facilitate awareness of, and connections between, these artists and the many art lovers living among us,” states RiverArts Executive Director, Josh Suniewick.

Participation in the Studio Tour is open to all artists in the Rivertowns subject to a $65 registration fee payable when you register. For any questions regarding the Studio Tour, or if you are an artist experiencing financial hardship and this registration fee is prohibitive of your participation, please email studiotour@riverarts.org.

Details:

Free event, open to the public

Dates: Saturday, November 5 & Sunday, November 6

Time: 11am – 6pm both days

Location: various artist studios and public spaces throughout the Rivertowns (map will be provided)

Artist registration: Registration fee of $65; artists can register through RiverArts webpage (https://riverarts.org/programs/art/studio-tour/) through Sunday, August 21st