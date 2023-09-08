Peekskill Receives $750,000 in State Funding for Sewer Main Improvements

New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg announced today that the City of Peekskill is receiving a $750,000 state grant for a critical sewer infrastructure project. The funding is part of a historic $185 million investment in water infrastructure improvement projects across the state aiming to bolster environmental resiliency, public health and economic development.

“More than ever, we need to put the protection of our fragile drinking water supplies and the safeguarding of public health front and center, and that’s what this significant state investment does here in Peekskill,” said Harckham. “While upgrading aging sewer infrastructure with this funding, the City will be improving the quality of life for its residents and the health of our environment while mitigating the impact on property taxpayers.”

“Funding this project is a big step in the right direction, toward cleaner water and greater resiliency for our area in the face of climate change,” said Levenberg. “I am so pleased that Peekskill will be able to upgrade this critical infrastructure with state funds, which will also enable the City to continue making strides in economic development and supporting the well-being of residents.”

The $750,000 state grant, one of a number of eligible Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) projects recently approved by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYS EFC) Board of Directors, will go toward the planning, design and construction of sanitary sewer main improvements at Lower South Street in Peekskill. The project will include the installation of a new pump station and force main to reduce inflow and infiltration to Westchester County’s Peekskill Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The NYS EFC distributes financial assistance payments for municipal projects to reduce, avoid, or eliminate point and non-point source discharges to water as authorized by the New York State Water Improvement Infrastructure Act of 2017. Grant eligible water infrastructure projects include those that address sanitary sewer overflow impacts from extreme weather events, and those that combine green infrastructure and nature-based features to ensure climate resilient infrastructure.

WIIA projects include construction, replacement or repair of infrastructure at municipally owned sewage treatment works or municipally owned public water systems. They must be compliant with environmental and public health laws and regulations related to water quality and climate adaptation.

“The City of Peekskill is grateful for New York State funding for its critical water and sewer infrastructure,” said Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “The funded project not only replaces 70-plus year-old sewer lines in a densely developed city on the Hudson, the new pump station will also protect the Hudson River from potential sewage overflows caused by climate change storm events. This investment also encourages new affordable and workforce housing construction where it is desperately needed. It is a win-win-win for New York State.”