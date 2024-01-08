Peekskill Asks Community Members for Help in Filling Vacancies on its Boards and Commissions

The City of Peekskill is seeking applications from residents to fill vacancies on its various Boards and Commissions, and would like the community to help spread the word. The current vacancies that need to be filled are on the Board of Tax Assessment Review, Conservation Advisory Council, Historic & Landmarks Preservation Board, Human Relations Commission, Parks Advisory Board, and the Peekskill Industrial Development Agency.

“Our Boards and Commissions help shape the direction of our city and guide our Common Council with important decision making,” said City Manager Matt Alexander. “As we enter into the new year, I encourage all of our residents who have time to consider joining one of our Boards and Commissions and help make our city a great place for all.”

“As a lifelong resident of Peekskill, I have recently joined the Zoning Board of Appeals so that I can be involved in the decision making of our city,” said Sheridan Taylor. “Being involved on the Zoning Board of Appeals will enable me to continue advocating for the growth of Peekskill while still maintaining its unique roots.”

“I am proud to be a resident of Peekskill, which is full of culture and history,” said Victor Garrido. “Joining the Historic Landmarks & Preservation Board allows me to help do my part in balancing the progress and preservation here in the city while also helping to explore its untapped potential.”

“The Human Relations Commission (HRC) is a varied group of local citizens with a primary task of helping to resolve any alleged discrimination against a group or individual by submitting the complaint to the County or State HRC to investigate, resolve, and publish their findings,” said Patricia Pickering, Chair of the Human Relations Commission. “The HRC is also chartered to initiate public meetings and conferences to help encourage, educate, and foster mutual cooperation among diverse groups to create mutual esteem, justice or equity, and to resolve any issues between these diverse groups. I encourage any residents who have time to consider serving on the HRC or on any of our other boards and commissions here in the city.”

For those who are interested in serving on a Board or Commission, please send a letter of interest and resume to City Clerk Cassandra Redd at 840 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566 or via email to credd@cityofpeekskill.com. All applicants must be a City of Peekskill resident and need to include their political party affiliation in their letter of interest as some Boards and Commissions are not permitted to have more than four members of the same political party.