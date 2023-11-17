Nominate a High School Junior or Senior for The Westchester County Youth Bureau Youth Service Award

The Westchester County Youth Bureau and Youth Board and are pleased to announce the release of the 2023 Youth Service Awards application. This year, the Westchester County Youth Board will select and honor youth who have demonstrated leadership and/or service with a social justice lens in their community.

Nominees must be a current high school junior or senior that is a resident of Westchester County. These students should exhibit a commitment to improving society through leadership and volunteerism. The award criteria are described more fully on the nomination form. The form can be found here: https://youth.westchestergov.com/youth-bureau Nominations must be submitted electronically at YouthAwards@WestchesterCountyNY.gov by December 4, 2023.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We are fortunate that Westchester County is filled with youth who demonstrate leadership through their volunteer and social activities. I am always impressed by the passion and talent of the Youth Service Award recipients. The award is a token of our appreciation to their commitment to improving quality of life issues that we as adults grapple with- the environment, access to mental and physical health services, digital equity, education and more. It is also a reminder that we are in good hands with the generations that follow.

Executive Director of the Westchester County Youth Bureau Dr. DaMia Harris Madden said: “We remain inspired by the many youths who volunteer, promoting good citizenship at home and abroad. Westchester’s youth demonstrate excellence academically, but also civically. They challenge us as adults to support their ideas and solutions to complex, societal problems. Through the Youth Service Awards, we will recognize their efforts to create more cohesive, inclusive, and resourceful environments for all.”

President of the Youth Board Dr. Alexandria Connally said: “The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The Board recognizes that youth leadership and volunteerism are prevailing tools that that will help to transform society for the better.”

Please submit questions to the Westchester County Youth Bureau at YouthAwards@WestchesterCountyNY.gov or call (914) 995-2760.