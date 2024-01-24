Muscoot Farm to Host its First Winter Festival

Celebrate winter with live music, animals, treats, and more at Muscoot Farm’s first ever Winter Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are $8 per person; ages two and under are free.

The two-day festival will also include hayrides and food, drinks and other goods to purchase from vendors. The event is rain, snow or shine, though some activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “The Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation is open year-round and offers events and programs for every season. Muscoot Farm’s newest program is something the whole family can enjoy to help break up the long winter months.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Muscoot Farm is known for their fun, family-friendly events and the Winter Festival is sure to be another event not to miss!”

Alfred B. DelBello Muscoot Farm, a 777-acre, early 1900s interpretive farm, is a Westchester County Park. It is open daily and offers a variety of interpretive programs to the public on weekends throughout the year.

For more information, visit muscootfarm.org or call (914) 864-7286.