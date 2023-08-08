Movies Under The Stars Series Continues With Puss In Boots: The Last Wish in Croton

The White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars series continues with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Thursday, August 10, at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson. The series features lighthearted films, all rated PG and released in 2022.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Going to a movie isn’t just a simple source of entertainment. It’s also a wonderful way for families to stretch their imaginations, spend time together, share the same experience and then have fun talking about it on the way home.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said: “Fun movies inspire viewers to envision themselves in the shoes of its characters. Puss in Boots is an amusing swashbuckler with many endearing qualities. Everyone will love accompanying this captivating cat on his adventures.”

When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding a mythical Last Wish.

The other movies in the series are:

Minions: The Rise of Gru on Friday August 11, at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

The Bad Guys on Friday, August 25, at Glen Island Park, New Rochelle*

Admission and parking are free.* Westchester residency and parking fees are applicable at Glen Island Park.*

Movies begin at sundown. Event is rain or shine. Moviegoers should bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic. Refreshments will be available for sale. Movies may be cancelled due to inclement weather.

For more information, go to Westchester County Parks or call (914) 864-PARK.