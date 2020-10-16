Local Cat Doc Preparing for His Next Life-Saving ‘Run-Raiser’

Paws Crossed Animal Rescue will once again be one of the recipients of support from a very unique and inspirational fundraising event. Dr. Peter Soboroff, a Dobbs Ferry resident and a veterinarian who owns the New York Cat Hospital in Manhattan, will be running his seventh personal marathon, where all funds raised will go to assist in the care and comfort of ill, elderly and orphaned cats. Typically, he does his race on Father’s Day, but the pandemic changed everything for everyone, and this year he will be running in conjunction with the 2020 Virtual New York City Marathon. And as sole participant, he just may win…again!

“Nothing stops our dear friend Dr. Soboroff, not even a pandemic, from helping senior cats in need” said Julie Potter, Business & Development Manager of Paws Crossed Animal Rescue. “Dr. Soboroff continuously inspires us with his dedication, passion and compassion in saving and healing cats. We are so incredibly fortunate and grateful to have the Doc and his family as part of our very special family”.

Each year, Dr. Soboroff creates a fun and unique theme for his marathon. Following previous “Midnight,” “Manhattan,” “Tri-State,” and “Manhattan Bridges” marathons, 2020 will see Soboroff traverse all five boroughs of NYC. Starting in Staten Island, he will jump over the Verrazzano, then work his way through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. He estimates that the total distance he will run will be about 29 miles.

“I run each year to raise awareness and funds for some incredible local rescue organizations that pull sick, elderly, or otherwise unadoptable cats and provide vital medical care, and place them in loving foster or forever homes,“ says Dr. Peter Soboroff, “The pandemic has changed the face of animal rescue, but with your help so many cats will have a second chance at life; a chance that these cats would, most likely, not have had otherwise”.

For more information on this race and how you can help support Dr. Soboroff on his life-saving journey, please visit the Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2020-senior-cat-rescue-marathon

For more on the history of Paws Crossed and ways you can ADOPT, VOLUNTEER or DONATE, please visit their website at www.pawscrossedny.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pawscrossed.