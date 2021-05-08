Linda’s Legacy – Recreational Areas and Activities Are the Pride of Cortlandt  

A Monthly Retrospective of Linda Puglisi’s 30 Years as Town of Cortlandt Supervisor

A very important part of a local government’s value to constituents is its recreation activities, sports programs, projects and special events, for all age groups.

I am very proud of all of the new amenities, recreation areas, programs and events we have initiated and developed over my 30 years as Cortlandt’s Town Supervisor.

Here is a list of some of these enjoyed by all …

A new Youth Center, an expanded Senior Center, many new playgrounds (one is handicapped-accessible), softball fields with lights, a lacrosse field and a soccer field, a very popular dog park, and outdoor pavilions for gatherings and picnics.

An outdoor roller hockey rink and a skate park are enjoyed by our youth, as well as new basketball courts, tennis courts and a public boat launch on the Hudson River. A wonderful fitness trail and many other trails have been part of our achievements over the years.

We have purchased open space areas these past decades that have allowed us to expand our programs and to hold special events. There is an annual Cortlandt Family Fun Day with fireworks, many Halloween events, an Egg Hunt in the spring, a 5K run and a Winter Wonderland in December each year.

Summer outdoor concerts and movies are held on town property by the Hudson River free of charge to our residents. Our seniors and our Veterans hold many wonderful ceremonies and events at our many park areas. Little Leagues and other youth leagues use our fields as well.

We host a community garden and this year will construct pickleball courts, which are increasingly popular.

We are very proud of our Charles Cook Pool and campus. The property was an acquisition decades ago by the administration of late Town Supervisor Charles Cook.

At this recreational site, we have an expanded swimming pool and swimming lanes, a water spray park with many features, new tennis courts, and a basketball court, as well as a 9-hole miniature golf course, at no charge to our residents.

Summer camps enjoy this lovely area, and this year we will dedicate a brand new state-of-the-art bathhouse and snack bar. All completed in my administration of 30 years. I thank the current and past town boards for their support.

Also on the Cook campus is our fitness trail, as is Nor-West, which provides excellent services for individuals of all ages who are challenged and have special needs. I am especially proud of this important program.

We also have a very successful Rowing Association (crew) started by Councilman Frank Farrell.

Adding to our recreational amenities has been one of my priorities to benefit our families in our wonderful town.