Linda’s Legacy: Giving Thanks  

A Monthly Retrospective of Linda Puglisi’s 30 Years as Town of Cortlandt Supervisor

This is a time to be grateful for so many things in our lives: our families when we gather around the Thanksgiving table, and let’s not forget those who we lost this year, and comfort those they have left behind.

Let those of us who are so blessed be grateful for our precious children and grandchildren.

We give thanks for our community and to all of the men and women on the frontline, and to those who volunteer in so many ways to make Cortlandt such a great place to live and to raise our families.

***

We give praise to our volunteers who are very dedicated. To our police, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and to our military for defending our Country, we are grateful.

I am so thankful for the 34 years of support and trust I’ve received to be first a Councilwoman (four years) and then as Town Supervisor (30 years).

I have always tried my best to live up to that trust and to work hard every day to improve the quality of life in our community. Cortlandt is not just a place, it’s HOME. I have cherished every day as Supervisor and have taken this responsibility very seriously.

***

Thanksgiving for me has always been a day of joy, smiles, good food, and a day of renewal, as we remember our past days and those we’ve loved and lost, but to always go forward and think about what we can do for others in the present and future.

Please join me in giving thanks for our lives, our community and for those we love. Thank you to River Journal and to Bruce Apar, Editorial Director, for the opportunity this year to write articles about being Town Supervisor for 30 years.

Happy Thanksgiving!