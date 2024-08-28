Letter to the Editor: Hartsdale Kiwanis Carnival begins Thursday at Richard Presser Park

A great carnival for a fantastic cause

Annual

Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2024

The Kiwanis Club of Hartsdale will hold its Annual Carnival Fundraiser at Richard Presser Park/Webb Field, Central Avenue, Hartsdale, NY during Labor Day weekend –Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2. The Carnival will feature a variety of rides, food, and arcade games. It has always provided family fun during the holiday weekend. The hours of operation are: Thursday and Friday from 5 pm until closing each night; and Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 2 pm – until closing each night.

Money raised at the Carnival helps The Kiwanis Club of Hartsdale sponsor a number of community projects including donating backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary school children, Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts to local families, donations to local food bank and charitable community organizations, scholarships awarded to Woodlands high school students, as well as luncheons for senior citizens.

Kiwanis Club of Hartsdale celebrates its 68th year serving our community.

We look forward to seeing everyone at the Carnival.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor