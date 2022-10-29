Junior League of Northern Westchester kicks off their 42nd annual Holiday Sharing Drive

The Junior League of Northern Westchester is holding their 42nd annual Holiday Sharing Drive this year. The Holiday Sharing Drive is one of the Junior League’s signature events, and this year they plan to provide gifts for nearly 100 families. For 42 years, the Junior League of Northern Westchester has worked with local agencies to make the holiday season brighter for struggling families in our area. Recipients include single parent families, senior citizens, homeless families, physically challenged individuals, families suffering deep financial duress, and those struggling with terminal illness. Together, we can help ease some of the financial strain and put more smiles on the faces of those in need within our community this holiday season.

Due to overwhelming positive responses from the last two year’s drives, the League has decided to once again shift from actual gifts to gift cards only. Thank you in advance for your flexibility and understanding.

If you would like to sponsor a family, you can use the online registry to review families’ wish lists and make your selection. Please select from the following options, by clicking the appropriate link: Click here to sponsor a family or individual and/or Click here to make a monetary donation.

Holiday Sharing Drive details:

Upon signing up for a family or individual member, you will receive an email with details and gift card requests. Please place all gift cards in a large, unsealed envelope with the ID code from the registry for the family or individual member you are sponsoring (e.g. MKCCC1, HD3, etc.). Please include smaller envelopes inside the large envelope labeled with each members’ gender and age (e.g. Female – 14, Male – 4, etc.).

Please deliver your gift card donations to the: Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, 605 Millwood Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 on Saturday, December 3rd or Saturday, December 10th from 10:00am – 3:00pm.

A receipt for tax purposes will be provided for all donations.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Junior League office at (914) 234-4714 or via email at HolidaySharingDriveJLNW@gmail.com.