Jacob Burns Film Center to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. The grant will support Power of Film, a collection of curated film series—REMIX: The Black Experience in Film, Media, and Art; Community Matters: Now More Than Ever; Jewish Film Festival; Global Watch: Crisis & Social Action, and Focus on Nature—that brings awareness to important issues, encourages cross-cultural awareness, and inspires social change.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with the Jacob Burns Film Center strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

“Film can bring people together and spark important conversations about the issues facing our world today,” said JBFC Executive Director Mary Jo Ziesel. “We are grateful to the NEA for their continued support in helping to bring these powerful and enlightening stories to our community.”

This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of their first round of fiscal year 2023 grants. For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

The Jacob Burns Film Center is a nonprofit arts and education hub located on a three-building campus in the New York Metro area. The JBFC brings the transformative power of film to the surrounding community through unique programming and discussion, shared experiences, and educational initiatives. Since opening in 2001, millions of people have enjoyed the best of current American and foreign cinema, unique film series, and special events at the five-screen theater complex. A pioneer in visual literacy, the JBFC offers educational experiences for students at our state-of-the-art Media Arts Lab, including curricula for public schools and a fellowship and residency program for professional filmmakers.