Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Raises $200,000 At Annual Gala

Gratitude filled the air at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival‘s (HVSF) annual gala held at The Garrison on Sunday, October 8. Honoring the contributions of Margot Harley and Marit Kulleseid, long-standing leaders and mentors to the HVSF community, the evening was a symphony of live music, cocktails, dinner and auctions, both live and online. Raising nearly $200,000, the funds will directly support HVSF’s onstage productions, arts education programming, and community engagement initiative.

Harley, co-founder of The Acting Company and a Hudson Valley resident, and Kulleseid, co-founder and founding president of HVSF, were each celebrated for their significant impact on the theater community and the organization. Harley, renowned for her Broadway productions and mentorship, played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of many HVSF performers, while Kulleseid’s outstanding leadership has helped nurture the vibrant arts community in the region.