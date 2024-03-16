Hudson River Museum to Host Solar Eclipse Events

A total solar eclipse is the rarest and most spectacular of all astronomical events. On Monday, April 8, our region will experience one—the last chance we’ll get until 2079! Celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event at the Hudson River Museum! Enjoy an array of special programs for all ages leading up to the event, including day and evening in-person talks with former NASA astronaut Ron Garan.

Purchase custom HRM solar eclipse glasses online and in the Museum Shop while supplies last.

See the full list of programs at hrm.org/eclipse.

Masha Turchinsky, Hudson River Museum Director and CEO, states, “We are immensely grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, and I LOVE NY for their steadfast commitment to bringing the wonders of space science and our community together to experience events celebrating the Total Solar Eclipse. This support not only enriches our cultural and educational landscape but catalyzes tourism and economic growth, showcasing the vibrancy and innovation of our museum and our local and regional economy.”

These events are supported by a Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Eclipse Programs

Saturday, March 23, 11am–5pm

Super Solar Eclipse Saturday

Get ready for the Solar Eclipse on April 8 with a special talk by former NASA astronaut Ron Garan! Join this Yonkers native for an awe-inspiring view of space and unbelievable stories from the International Space Station and hear how impending eclipses continue to reveal deep truths about our planet’s rare place in the cosmos.

Plus, pick up signed copies of Garan’s books Railroad to the Moon, The Orbital Perspective, and Floating in Darkness—A Journey of Evolution. Throughout the day take part in special workshops and story times, and observe the Sun with solar telescopes (weather permitting). Finally, experience the new planetarium show Moonbase: The Next Step (11:30am, 2pm, and 3:30pm).

Saturday, March 23, 12:30pm

Expedition Space: Reach for the Stars with Astronaut Ron Garan

Join former NASA astronaut Ron Garan for a talk suitable for all ages. Garan will share an awe-inspiring view of space and unbelievable stories from the International Space Station. Learn how seeing Earth from orbit changes an astronaut’s perspective forever and how impending eclipses continue to reveal deep truths about our planet’s rare place in the cosmos.

In this talk, visitors will discover:

What astronauts experience during the thrilling 8-minute blast-off into orbit around Earth.

Why the view of Earth takes your breath away when you finally reach the weightless wonder of space.

What it’s like to see 16 sunrises every day while orbiting our planet.

Why gazing down on Earth’s glittering atmosphere fills astronauts with wonder.

How an elevated orbital perspective reveals humanity’s interconnectedness in a profound way.

Simultaneous ASL interpretation will be provided.

Pre-order autographed copies of Ron Garan’s books at rongaran.com/hrm for pickup at the HRM on March 23. His books are also available for purchase in the Museum Shop.

Purchase tickets here. Purchase includes a planetarium ticket to Moonbase: The Next Step at 11:30am, 2pm, or 3:30pm.

Programs featuring Ron Garan are generously sponsored by Betsy May Stern with additional support from Yolanda F. Johnson and Christina O’Neill.

Saturday, March 23, 7pm

The Orbital Perspective: An Evening with Astronaut Ron Garan

Join us for a special evening with NASA astronaut Ron Garan, including a cocktail reception. He will share his breathtaking tales of gazing down in wonder at Earth’s shimmering atmosphere and intricately interconnected ecosystems from the awe-inspiring vantage point of space. Discover how this sight fills astronauts with wonder about the miracles required to sustain life on our planet. Learn how the approaching eclipse highlights Earth’s precious singularity.

In this talk, guests will discover:

What astronauts experience during the thrilling 8-minute blast-off into orbit around Earth.

Why the view of Earth takes your breath away when you finally reach the weightless wonder of space.

What it’s like to see 16 sunrises every day while orbiting our planet.

Why gazing down on Earth’s glittering atmosphere fills astronauts with wonder.

How an elevated orbital perspective reveals humanity’s interconnectedness in a profound way.

Pre-order autographed copies of Ron Garan’s books at rongaran.com/hrm for pickup at the HRM on March 23. His books are also available for purchase in the Museum Shop.

Simultaneous ASL interpretation will be provided.

Includes cocktail reception. Purchase tickets here.

Programs featuring Ron Garan are generously sponsored by Betsy May Stern with additional support from Yolanda F. Johnson and Christina O’Neill.

About Ron Garan

Former NASA astronaut, serial entrepreneur, humanitarian, and highly decorated combat fighter pilot Ron Garan racked up 178 days in space and more than 71 million miles in 2,842 orbits around our planet. During that time, Garan conducted four spacewalks in support of the construction and maintenance of the International Space Station. Prior to those space journeys, he lived and conducted research on the bottom of the ocean in the world’s only undersea research laboratory, Aquarius. Before reaching the summit of his career, Ron, a former test pilot and graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School, taught hundreds of elite fighter pilots how to “up their game” as a flight instructor at the prestigious USAF Fighter Weapons School, the Air Force version of Top Gun. Garan is also a graduate of Yonkers Public Schools!

Garan is the author of the critically acclaimed books, The Orbital Perspective, the recently released Floating in Darkness – A Journey of Evolution, and the children’s book Railroad to the Moon. Garan is equally celebrated for his exploration in space and his humanitarian contributions and extensive work in sustainable development around the world. Ron’s inspiring message about the orbital perspective inspires companies to rethink their approach to sustainable business and commit to finding sustainable solutions that will have a positive impact on their bottom line, our society, and our planet. Garan currently serves as CEO of ispace technologies U.S., Inc., a global lunar resource development company specializing in designing, building, and operating lunar landers.

Friday, April 5, 5–8pm

Free First Fridays: Over the Moon

Join us for an evening of planetarium shows, tarot card readings, Ars Poetica typewriter poets, and DJ Lulu Lewis spinning out-of-this-world music. Enjoy our current exhibitions, as well as a bilingual space-related art workshop with Carolina Amarillo. Pose for a photo-op in front of a solar eclipse—no special glasses required! Cash bar.

Generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Sunday, April 7, 11am–5pm

Super Solar Eclipse Sunday

Get ready for the once-in-a-lifetime Total Solar Eclipse, happening tomorrow! Learn all about the eclipse in a live planetarium show. Make a pinhole viewer in a Junior Docent–led workshop. Practice looking at the Sun safely through a solar telescope. Sit for unique solar and/or lunar face painting by Agostino Arts. Look at artists’ depictions of the sky in Collection Spotlight: The Art of Skywatching. Plus, pose in front of a special eclipse backdrop for a memorable photo. Join us in awesome anticipation!

Monday, April 8, 2–5pm

Super Solar Eclipse Viewing Party!

Today’s the day! The HRM opens its doors from 2–5pm with fun and educational activities inspired by today’s once-in-a-lifetime Total Solar Eclipse. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. In our region, the eclipse starts at 2:30pm, approaches 91% totality at 3:25pm, and ends at 4:36pm. The next total eclipse that can be seen from our region will be in 2079!

Eclipse Viewing in the Courtyard

View the eclipse’s progress with safe tools, including two solar telescopes that reveal incredible details of the Moon’s jagged silhouette and sunspots on the face of the Sun. Observe the eclipse with pinhole viewers, mirror projections, exclusive HRM eclipse glasses (while supplies last), and other safe methods. Recommended for ages 8+. Please note, the Museum is not responsible for the cancellation of outdoor activities that are dependent on the weather; all general admission ticket sales are final.

Eclipse Live Stream in the Lobby

Watch the eclipse live stream from locations along its path over North America, including museums, schools, and observatories, from Texas to Maine. Feeds will be displayed on the video monitor in the HRM Lobby, accompanied by a space-themed soundtrack.

Open-Door Eclipse Presentation in the Planetarium

Stop by the Planetarium for an ongoing, open-door presentation on the unique nature and history of Earth’s eclipses, and why they have been so avidly watched by astronomers. We’ll use the Planetarium’s digital projection system to fly out into space and get an astronaut’s-eye-view of the event as it happens.

Capture the Moment in Greene Education Center

Pose for a photo-op in front of a solar eclipse—no special glasses required!—and take a picture you’ll treasure forever (or at least until the next eclipse in 2079)!

Planetarium shows

Saturdays & Sundays in March, 3:30pm

*Saturday, March 23, 11:30am, 2pm, and 3:30pm

Free showings Monday–Friday, March 25–29, 3:30pm

Moonbase: The Next Step

Humans first walked on the Moon fifty-five years ago! Today, rockets are already beginning to bring passengers on their first flights to the Moon. In Moonbase: The Next Step, visitors learn about efforts to establish a permanent, scientific outpost on the Moon. With extreme temperatures and radiation, reduced gravity, and toxic dust, all 230,000 miles away from home, it will push human technology, bodies, and minds to the limit. People have already taken the first steps . . . but what will it take to continue the adventure? Recommended for ages 9+; 21-minute show plus Q&A. Advance reservations are encouraged.

*Please note, on Saturday, March 23, Moonbase: The Next Step will be shown at 11:30am, 2pm, and 3:30pm. Tickets will be available for onsite purchase only; no advance purchase available. On Sunday, April 7, it will be shown at 12:30 & 3:30pm.

Saturdays & Sundays in March, 2pm

Free showings Monday–Friday, March 25–29, 2pm

The Sky Tonight

Take an awe-inspiring tour of the night sky as seen from our area. Recommended for ages 8+; 60-minute live and interactive show. Learn all about the Total Solar Eclipse, the rarest and most spectacular of all astronomical events. On Monday, April 8, the Mid-Hudson region will experience one—the last chance we’ll get until 2079! Advance reservations are encouraged.

The Sky Tonight is sponsored by Domino Sugar Yonkers Refinery.

Family Art & Science Workshops

Saturdays & Sundays in March

Plus Monday–Friday, March 25–29, 12–4pm

Family Science Workshop: Eclipse Pinhole Viewer

Prepare for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8 by making a pinhole viewer and an observation plan. Recommended for ages 8+.

Hudson River Museum is a preeminent cultural institution in Westchester County and the New York metropolitan area. Situated on the banks of the Hudson River in Yonkers, New York, the HRM’s mission is to engage, inspire, and connect diverse communities through the power of the arts, sciences, and history.

The Museum offers engaging experiences for every age and interest, with an ever-evolving collection of American art; dynamic exhibitions that range from notable nineteenth-century paintings to contemporary art installations. The HRM’s new West Wing offers sweeping views of the Hudson River in dedicated exhibition galleries. The campus also includes Glenview, an 1877 house on the National Register of Historic Places; a state-of-the-art Planetarium; an environmental teaching gallery; and an outdoor Amphitheater. Accredited by the American Association of Museums (AAM), the Museum is dedicated to collecting, preserving, exhibiting, and interpreting these multidisciplinary offerings, which are complemented by an array of public programs that encourage creative expression, collaboration, and artistic and scientific discovery.

Hours and Admission: Hudson River Museum is open Wednesday–Friday, 12–5pm, Saturday & Sunday, 11am–5pm. First Friday of each month, 5–8pm (FREE). Learn more at hrm.org/visit

General Admission: Purchase general admission tickets. The Museum is accessible by Metro-North (Hudson Line—Yonkers and Glenview stations), by Bee-Line Bus Route #1, by car, and by bike. Make your visit a One-Day Getaway and buy a combined rail and admission discount ticket. Learn more about Metro-North Deals & Getaways.