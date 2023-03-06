Housing Action Council Announces Affordable Housing Development In Peekskill

Housing Action Council announced 82 new affordable rental apartments located in the City of Peekskill. They will be ready for occupancy in late Spring, 2023. The site is being developed by WBP Development, LLC, an experienced housing developer and manager.

The development includes 18 one bedroom apartments, 49 two bedroom apartments and 14 three bedroom apartments and an apartment for a building superintendent. Nineteen (19) of the apartments are affordable to households with incomes at or below 40% of the Westchester County Median Income; 17 at or below 50%: 12 at or below 60%: 17 at or below 70%; and 16 at or below 80%. The rents range from $1,040 to $2,883.

Applicants with mobility or sensory impairments will have a preference for the apartments with special design features of which there are five (5) for those with a mobility impairment and two (2) for those with a sensory impairment.

The application deadline is March 20, 2023. The lottery will be held on March 31, 2023 via zoom at 3:00 P.M. The link to the Zoom is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87913434580.

645 Main is an elevator-building located in the historic City of Peekskill in northwest Westchester County approximately 45 miles from Grand Central Station. Amenities will include a community room with a kitchen, a fitness center, central laundry facilities and on-site management.

Incorporated in 1974, the Housing Action Council is a regional not-for-profit organization dedicated to expanding housing opportunities for low and moderate income households throughout Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and New York counties and other parts of the Hudson Region.

WBP Development, LLC, is a Westchester-based real estate development company. They have a long history in building, constructing and managing affordable housing. They developed Roundtop Commons in Cortlandt, Chappaqua Crossing in the Town of New Castle, Bridleside Apartments in the Town of North Salem and Lewisboro Commons in the Town of Lewisboro. They have also developed residential communities in New Rochelle and are developing in the Villages of Tarrytown and Ossining.

Those interested can call (914) 332-4144 or email us at hac@affordablehomes.org or visit our website at www.housingactioncouncil.org. The apartments are also registered at www.NYHousingSearch.gov