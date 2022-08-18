Hope’s Door Receives 2022 Purple Ribbon Award

Recipients of $30,000 in Grants to be Revealed Live on Sept. 21

Kayla Stephens, Youth Educator and DV Counselor at Hope’s Door, won the Purple Ribbon Award in the category Program/Shelter Employee of the Year. Hope’s Door is a domestic violence services agency located in Hawthorne, NY, whose mission is to end domestic violence and empower its victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse.

DomesticShelters.org announced the winners of the national 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards across 28 categories, as judged by a national panel of respected professionals from the domestic violence field. 2022 marks the second year of the Purple Ribbon Awards, presented by Theresa’s Fund, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that operates DomesticShelters.org.

The Purple Ribbon Awards are the first comprehensive awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement, including advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and members of the community support system. Winners include entries from the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Hope’s Door received notification of their award via email on August 1, 2022, along with a certificate signed by Theresa’s Fund founder Preston V. McMurry, Jr. Ms. Stephens and all winners will also receive an official Purple Ribbon Award medallion trophy. All other entries received an honoree certificate; the Purple Ribbon Awards is dedicated to ensuring all heroic efforts to help victims of domestic violence receive acknowledgment and applause.

Says Stephens, “I am truly elated and filled with joy to have received such an honor. The hard work is never done, and it is rarely done alone. Hope’s Door will never cease in our efforts to break the cycle of domestic violence, educate others, and empower survivors to practice resilience and rebuild confidence.”

$30,000 worth of grants will be awarded to stand-out Purple Ribbon Award recipients during a virtual celebration of all winners on September 21, 2022. The celebration will follow the Purple Ribbon Awards Inspire Webinar, a free-to-attend virtual conference where winners will tell their success stories, share advice for other domestic violence professionals, and celebrate their work to help victims and survivors of abuse.

Registration to attend the Inspire Webinar and/or Purple Ribbon Awards Celebration is now open at www.purpleribbonawards.org.

“We work in the field that takes a lot out of us, we need space for inspiration and I think that’s what the Purple Ribbon Awards does for us. It gives us inspiration and pushes us to do more, to dream bigger.” says Claudine Thibaudeau from SOS Violence Conjugale in Quebec, a 2021 Purple Ribbon Award winner and grant recipient.

Hope’s Door will be holding a fall fundraiser, Cocktails Under the Stars on September 28 from 530 pm to 8 pm at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, NY. Hope’s Door encourages the public to attend the event to learn more about the transformative and life-saving work its staff does every day with victims of domestic violence. Catered by Peter X. Kelly, the event will feature a star show in the Planetarium.

Use this QR code (or type https://bit.ly/HDSTARS) for more info or to register for the event.