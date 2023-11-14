Holiday Lane at American Christmas Offers an Expanded Holiday Experience for All Ages

As the holidays approach, people’s thoughts often turn to the twinkling lights and dazzling iconic displays in New York City! Think Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Macy’s, and even the glitzy Cartier, Saks, and Harry Winston locations. But who is responsible for the magic behind those sparkly displays? American Christmas located right in Mount Vernon. Hold onto your elf hats, because they’re rolling out an even bigger and brighter holiday extravaganza on November 1st at their festive hub at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon.

EXPANDED EXPERIENCE

This year’s “Holiday Lane at American Christmas” is twice the size of last year’s venue and offers numerous opportunities for those all-important holiday photos. Visitors will be transported to a world of wonder and holiday enchantment in this immersive walk-through experience. With over 100,000 dazzling lights, more than 100 captivating animatronics and figurines in nine uniquely themed areas, Holiday Lane at American Christmas promises to be an unforgettable holiday extravaganza.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:

A Wish to the North Pole: Begin the journey with a handwritten note to Santa and your wishes take flight to reach the North Pole.

Begin the journey with a handwritten note to Santa and your wishes take flight to reach the North Pole. Stable Express: Meet our friendly reindeer as they prepare for their annual journey with Santa’s sleigh.

Meet our friendly reindeer as they prepare for their annual journey with Santa’s sleigh. Grant Your Wish: Make a special wish in this magical area, where dreams are bound to come true.

Make a special wish in this magical area, where dreams are bound to come true. Sweet Dreams: Experience the enchantment of sugar plum fairies and gingerbread delights in a sugary dreamscape.

Experience the enchantment of sugar plum fairies and gingerbread delights in a sugary dreamscape. Elves’ Quarters: Peek into the bustling world of Santa’s trusty helpers as they prepare for the big night.

Peek into the bustling world of Santa’s trusty helpers as they prepare for the big night. Santa’s Workshop: Witness the magic as Santa and his elves put the finishing touches on the year’s most-wished-for toys.

Witness the magic as Santa and his elves put the finishing touches on the year’s most-wished-for toys. Gift Overflow: Be surrounded by an abundance of gifts and surprises in this delightful corner of “Holiday Lane at American Christmas.”

Be surrounded by an abundance of gifts and surprises in this delightful corner of “Holiday Lane at American Christmas.” Arctic Cave: Explore the icy beauty of the Arctic with shimmering lights and frozen wonders.

Explore the icy beauty of the Arctic with shimmering lights and frozen wonders. Santa’s Take Off: Conclude your journey at Santa’s sleigh as he prepares for his epic journey around the world.

After enjoying the jolly Holiday Lane stroll, visitors can spend time in the expanded American Christmas Shop, now occupying two floors and featuring some of the most unique decorations found anywhere in the region including collectable Christopher Radko ornaments.

SANTA VISITS

Holiday Lane will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon through 7:00pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am through 8:00pm and Sundays from 10:00am through 6:00pm. Santa will pay visits to Holiday Lane from November 8th through December 22nd on Wednesdays from 6:00 through 8:00pm and Fridays from 6:00pm through 8:30pm at which time tickets are $25 per person. On Wednesday and Thursdays tickets are $10 for ages 2 -12 and $15 for ages 13 and up. Friday through Sunday tickets are $25 for adults 13 and up and $15 for kids ages 2 – 12. Children 2 and under are always free. While there is no formal photographer on site, individuals are welcome to take their own photos during their visit.

NEW– TOURS OF NYC HOLIDAY DISPLAYS

This year American Christmas is also offering an opportunity to win a tour of New York City’s most iconic displays with the people who created them and will provide an insightful history of those displays. Simply stop by the store and complete a form to enter. No purchase is necessary. There will be eight tour opportunities offered on 11/27, 12/11, 12/18 and 12/21 with one group from 4 – 6pm and another from 6:30 – 8:30pm. Tour maps are available for purchase in the store for those who would like to take a tour on their own. Winners will be announced on 11/20 and 12/10.

DONATIONS TO LOCAL NOT-FOR-PROFITS

As they did last year, American Christmas will donate one hundred percent of the net ticket sales to three area nonprofit organizations – The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy of Mt. Vernon, and Youth Community Outreach Program of Mount Vernon. Last year American Christmas donated a total of $81,213 equating to a $27,071 donation to each organization.

“Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and we are thrilled to be able to offer a one-of-a-kind experience with this year’s ‘Holiday Lane at American Christmas’ that is not only fun for all ages but also provides us with a great way to support our community through the donation of ticket sales to three important local organizations,” says Dan Casterella, American Christmas Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is ready to share the joy of the holiday season with this meticulously crafted experience that will ignite the magic of the holidays with an immersive experience like no other.”

“We are extremely excited and pleased to be a part of those supported by Dan and American Christmas. I honestly cannot overstate the impact and importance of the support of last year and the anticipated support for 2023/2024. As a direct result of the American Christmas contribution, we were able to engage sixty additional students to attend our Summer STEM Camp Program this past summer. Our student surveys confirm that engaging 3rd through 10th graders for three weeks of the summer has a measurable impact. The impact includes providing three weeks of meaningful STEM-based learning experiences that include access and exposure to subject matter that is not typically available within our public school system due to cost constraints. More than a few of our prior camp attendees credit the NSSA and the many programs that they attended as the primary reason they elected to attend college and major in a STEM-related subject and then secure a career within the sector. The funding provided by American Christmas makes a tangible, long-term difference in the lives of the students attending public schools in Mt. Vernon, and we are honored to be included in those organizations they support,” states Gerald Dennis, Founder, Executive Director, NSSA at Mt. Vernon.

Holiday Lane will open on November 1st and remain open through December 22nd. Tickets for the Christmas Experience are available at https://tinyurl.com/holidaylane23

Nonprofit Organizations Benefitting from Ticket Sales: