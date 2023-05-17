Historic Hudson River Towns and TravelStorys Introduce New and Updated Free Audio Tours of Local Communities

Historic Hudson River Towns (HHRT), a non-profit consortium of riverfront municipalities along the Hudson River, has teamed with audio tour developer TravelStorys to introduce a series of new and updated audio tours that complement existing favorite tours. Available in time for a summer season when many are eager to enjoy outdoor walks and leisurely bike rides, the tours can be downloaded free via the TravelStorys app. GPS activated walking and biking tours highlight local points of interest as visitors pass each location in villages including Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow in Westchester County; Piermont and Nyack in Rockland County; and on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Path. The tours can also be enjoyed by armchair travelers or people planning a visit to the Hudson Valley, as anyone who downloads the app can explore photos, text and audio descriptions of local landmarks without even leaving home.

Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Walking and Biking Tours. The combined Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow tours have been updated with new features for 2023. Available for walking or biking,the tours include a playful new map, designed by local illustrator Tim Grajek, leading visitors to points of interest in each village. Additionally, Spanish language translation has been added for local highlights in Tarrytown, along with new restaurant and business listings. Is the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow, featured in Washington Irving’s tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” a real place? Visitors will find out with this engaging audio tour!

The combined Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow tours have been updated with new features for 2023. Available for walking or biking,the tours include a playful new map, designed by local illustrator Tim Grajek, leading visitors to points of interest in each village. Additionally, Spanish language translation has been added for local highlights in Tarrytown, along with new restaurant and business listings. Is the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow, featured in Washington Irving’s tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” a real place? Visitors will find out with this engaging audio tour! NEW for 2023! Walking Tour of Piermont , NY . This new tour highlights extraordinary points of interest in this scenic village along the Hudson, from the Piermont Pier to the historic Train Station and beyond. Produced by the Piermont Historical Society with support from the Rockland County Office of Economic Development and Tourism, the tour is narrated by Tom Chapin.

, . This new tour highlights extraordinary points of interest in this scenic village along the Hudson, from the Piermont Pier to the historic Train Station and beyond. Produced by the Piermont Historical Society with support from the Rockland County Office of Economic Development and Tourism, the tour is narrated by Tom Chapin. Village of Nyack and “Edward Hopper’s Nyack” Walking and Biking Tours. Two tours are available in the Village of Nyack, and both can be enjoyed as walking or biking tours. These include the Nyack Tour, from the Village’s charming Main Street to historic points of interest, and “Edward Hopper’s Nyack,” which allows visitors to explore the Village through the eyes of Edward Hopper, the iconic painter who made his home here. Visitors will see and hear about buildings and vistas in Nyack that inspired Hopper throughout his career.

Two tours are available in the Village of Nyack, and both can be enjoyed as walking or biking tours. These include the Nyack Tour, from the Village’s charming Main Street to historic points of interest, and “Edward Hopper’s Nyack,” which allows visitors to explore the Village through the eyes of Edward Hopper, the iconic painter who made his home here. Visitors will see and hear about buildings and vistas in Nyack that inspired Hopper throughout his career. Walking and Biking Tours of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Shared Use Path. A must for visitors and local residents alike, walking and biking tours are available for this stunning path that crosses over the Hudson River. The 3.6-mile path is the longest of its kind in the nation and includes a series of six scenic overlooks with sweeping river views. The tours highlight Hudson Valley history, unique features of the bridge itself, and more.

A must for visitors and local residents alike, walking and biking tours are available for this stunning path that crosses over the Hudson River. The 3.6-mile path is the longest of its kind in the nation and includes a series of six scenic overlooks with sweeping river views. The tours highlight Hudson Valley history, unique features of the bridge itself, and more. Driving Tour of 16 Rivertown Communities. Whether from a car (with hands-free audio) or at home as visitors explore remotely, this tour explores points of interest in 16 communities along both sides of the Hudson River from Yonkers to Peekskill, or from Nyack to Haverstraw and beyond.

Tours in Nyack, Irvington, Tarrytown, and Sleepy Hollow, as well as the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Path and Rivertowns driving tour were created with the support of the New York Thruway Authority. The free tours are available by downloading the TravelStorys app or going to www.hudsonriver.com.