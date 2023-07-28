Harckham Delivers $567K for Local Nonprofit Organizations

New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced this week that he secured $567,500 in funding for local and regional nonprofit organizations in the New York State FY2024 Budget. The funding, which was spread between a dozen organizations, ranged from $17,500 to $85,000. Some of the work accomplished by the nonprofits include job creation, small business support, wellness programs, safeguarding residents and youth development.

“The investments New York State makes in nonprofit organizations actually save lives and strengthen our communities for the challenges ahead,” said Harckham. “With this funding, we are supporting programs that all are making a difference, and doing so on shoestring budgets. Simply, these nonprofit organizations are on the frontlines in so many important areas. They truly deserve our support.”

Harckham made his announcement during a visit to Hope’s Door, the Hawthorne, NY-based organization that works with victims of domestic violence while educating teens and others about domestic violence.

Along with funding from private donations, almost all nonprofit organizations rely on public support to cover their programmatic and operational expenses, which can include anything from project equipment to rent, staff salaries, and transportation for volunteers. Public support for nonprofits helps nonprofits to expand their reach, which, in turns, improves life for residents and enriches the communities they serve. With more funding, nonprofits can invest in new programs, resources and people, accept more volunteers and help more people in need of services.

CarlLa Horton, executive director of Hope’s Door, said, “Home is where you should feel safe and protected, and Hope’s Door is who you call if you’re not. Our mission is to end domestic violence and to empower survivors to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. Thanks again, Senator Pete, we couldn’t do this work without the help of people like you.”

The nonprofit organizations Harckham secured funding for in the State FY2024 Budget are:

Hope’s Door

Peekskill Youth Bureau

Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

Prevention Council of Putnam

Neighbors Link

CEPAB Putnam

Living History Education Foundation

Peekskill Hispanic Community Corp.

My Brother Vinny

Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation

CAREERS Support Solutions

United Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State / CP Unlimited-Hudson Valley

Carole J. Voisey, executive director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation, said, “Thanks to Senator Harckham, the funding we received allowed us to implement an online tourist app that highlights the communities of the lower Hudson Valley Gateway region, which will increase tourism and make it easier to explore, plan trips and visit the Hudson Valley. One of the main missions of The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation is to develop and execute tactical solutions focused on strengthening the communities of the lower Hudson Valley Gateway region. This is done by providing programs and services promoting local tourism, and by devising visitor information resource initiatives.”