Greenburgh Artists’ and Crafters’ Market Set for April 27

Hartsdale’s One River School of Art and Design – in collaboration with Greenburgh Parks and Recreation, Greenburgh Nature Center and Greenburgh Arts and Culture Committee – announces the first annual Greenburgh Artists’ and Crafters’ Market. This event is dedicated to introducing and promoting local artisans and fostering a deeper appreciation for the creative process within our community. The Artists’ and Crafters’ Market will also offer a unique opportunity for attendees to participate in art classes led by One River instructors.

The Market will take place at Presser Park on Central Avenue in Hartsdale on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 – with a rain date of Sunday, April 28th.

The planning committee is seeking volunteers in several categories to make this event successful: marketing, registration and management of exhibitors, and coordination of participants on the day of the event. If you are interested in joining the planning committee as a volunteer, please email Megan Joseph at mjoseph@oneriverschool.com. Put the word volunteer in the subject line of your email.

For artists and crafters in all media who want to showcase and sell their creativity at this event, email mjoseph@oneriverschool.com. Put the word artist in the subject line of your email. We will send you an email with the details and an application form. Participation is not limited to Greenburgh residents; but Greenburgh residents will be given preference in the event registration exceeds booth capacity.